In pictures: Launch of Altis Extra Virgin Oil

by Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Upfield is the largest plant-based consumer products company in the world.

Upfield has introduced a new product into the Kenyan market, Altis Extra Virgin Olive Oil.  It is 100% natural olive oil made from olives by cold extraction which ensures the oil offers extensive nutritional benefits. It has low acidity, maintains a natural aroma of fresh olives, green herbs and apple, combined harmoniously for robust but well-balanced profile and flavour.

The launch featured a few of Kenya’s biggest influencers where they sampled some amazing dishes cooked by Chef Aris Athanasiou using Altis.

In pictures:

Aris Athanasiou
Captain Vinie O/ Courtesy Upfield
Cris Njoki and Joy Kendi/Courtesy Upfield
Dan Obura
From L – R Lucia Musau, CEO African Elite Group and Linda Capwell, Upfield’s Innovations Marketing Manager, East and Southern Africa
Williams Magunga – Writer
  

Latest posts

Kanye West set to drop new album “Donda”

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Larry Madowo speaks on vaccine inequality

Christine Olubayi

Shiru Wa GP hits major YouTube milestone

Christine Olubayi

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More