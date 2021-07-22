In pictures: Launch of Altis Extra Virgin Oil

Upfield is the largest plant-based consumer products company in the world.

Upfield has introduced a new product into the Kenyan market, Altis Extra Virgin Olive Oil. It is 100% natural olive oil made from olives by cold extraction which ensures the oil offers extensive nutritional benefits. It has low acidity, maintains a natural aroma of fresh olives, green herbs and apple, combined harmoniously for robust but well-balanced profile and flavour.

The launch featured a few of Kenya’s biggest influencers where they sampled some amazing dishes cooked by Chef Aris Athanasiou using Altis.

In pictures: