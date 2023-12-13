Kenyan stand-up comedian, Mammito Eunice held a successful comedy extravaganza, Mammito & Friends on December 9th and 10th, 2023 at the Nairobi National Museum’s auditorium.

The December edition of Mammito & Friends was a two-day comedy event, featuring an international flair and homegrown talent: South Sudan’s Akau Jambo, South Africa’s Vafa Naraghi, and Kenya’s Ty Ngachira and Doug Mutai.

The event attracted a cross-section of Mammito’s fans and celebrities including Afrobeats superstar, Reekado Banks, comedy giants: Salvador (Uganda) and Klint da Drunk (Nigeria).

This self-produced comedy event followed the maiden edition Mammito & Friends (December 2022) and the new franchise Mammito & Girlfriends (August 2023).

Mammito continues her tradition of excellence, promising a bigger and better spectacle come 2024. She says, “Watch out for 2024 because I am taking comedy alongside my friends around Kenya and for an international tour.”

This year, Mammito has been part of two Netflix campaigns in South Africa, for Queen Charlotte (which she gave a localized moment by voicing a clip of the show in collaboration with Netflix), and The Korean Drama Festival.