In Pictures: Murega Baichu performs at Meru governor swearing-in

The swearing-in ceremony is taking place in Meru county.

Meru musical sensation Murega Baichu has taken his guitar and musical prowess to the swearing-in of Meru county’s new governor and his wife Kawira Mwangaza. Kawira previously attributed 50 per cent of her win to her husband’s “magical guitar.”

Murega accompanied his wife on the campaign trail and performed at rallies and meetings for the governor’s supporters.

At the ceremony today, August 25th, Murega said, “…the people of Meru know that she will deliver and that is why they voted her in against two strong waves…they have so much confidence in mama and she loves them because she knows what their problems are.”

Murega in addition to being a celebrated musician in Meru county becomes the county’s first gentleman.

