The event was to promote his new album “World’s Best.”

Nigerian musician Patoranking, in partnership with Hennessey, hosted an exclusive listening party in honour of his new album World’s Best, at the Vanguard Lounge in Westlands.

The event gathered prominent musicians and music business stakeholders like Sauti Sol’s Bien Aime Baraza, Chimano, Boomplay representatives, lifestyle influencers, and media in the entertainment sector for an eclectic mix of Patoranking’s live performances from the album.

This was his first time performing the entire album’s 15 tracks.

Patoranking collaborated with Kenya’s Sauti Sol in 2019 on the song “Melanin” off their album Afrikan Sauce.

The albums is set for release on September 6.