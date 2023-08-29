The event was to promote his new album “World’s Best.”

Patoranking and the hostesses

Nigerian musician Patoranking, in partnership with Hennessey, hosted an exclusive listening party in honour of his new album World’s Best, at the Vanguard Lounge in Westlands.

Rapper Octopizzo arrives at the listening party

The event gathered prominent musicians and music business stakeholders like Sauti Sol’s Bien Aime Baraza, Chimano, Boomplay representatives, lifestyle influencers, and media in the entertainment sector for an eclectic mix of Patoranking’s live performances from the album.

kiico

This was his first time performing the entire album’s 15 tracks.

Patoranking discusses his album
Patoranking and Bien of Sauti Sol

Patoranking collaborated with Kenya’s Sauti Sol in 2019 on the song “Melanin” off their album Afrikan Sauce.

Patoranking dances to one of his songs

The albums is set for release on September 6.

Nzula Nzyoka
Website | + posts
Previous articleEminem sends cease and desist letter to Republican presidential aspirant
Next articleMCAs threaten to oust Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR