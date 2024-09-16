TV stars and other celebrities walk the red carpet during the 2024 Emmys that saw Shogun, The Bear and Baby Reindeer win.

Getty Images Kristin Scott Thomas attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaSlow Horses’ actress Dame Kristin Scott Thomas was among the first of the A-list stars to walk the Emmys red carpet
Getty Images Andrew Scott attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaAndrew Scott was nominated for best leading actor in a limited series for Ripley
Getty Images Selena Gomez attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Selena Gomez scored her first Emmy nomination this year for ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Getty Images Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaFour-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan walked the red carpet with husband Jack Lowden, who was nominated for an Emmy for ‘Slow Horses’
Getty Images Jennifer Aniston attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaJennifer Aniston was up for best actress in a drama for ‘The Morning Show’
Reuters Reese Witherspoon attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2024Aniston’s co-star on ‘The Morning Show’, Reese Witherspoon, was also nominated for leading drama actress
gett Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaRobert Downey Jr, pictured with wife Susan, was nominated for ‘The Sympathizer’
Getty Images Kristen Wiig attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaKristen Wiig was nominated for best actress in a comedy series for ‘Palm Royale’
Getty Images Richard Gadd attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaScottish actor and comic Richard Gadd, a triple winner for ‘Baby Reindeer’, wore a kilt on the red carpet
Getty Images Alan Cumming attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaAlan Cumming, host of ‘The Traitors USA’, which won best reality competition programme, was also in tartan
Getty Images Gillian Anderson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaSex Education’s Gillian Anderson was among the other stars walking the red carpet
Getty Images Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaHijack’ star Idris Elba walked the red carpet with his wife Sabrina Dhowre
Getty Images Nicola Coughlan attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaBridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan also walked the red carpet
Reuters Christine Baranski attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2024Christine Baranski had a nomination in the best supporting drama actress category for ‘The Gilded Age’ (Reuters).
Getty Images Dan Levy and Eugene Levy attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaSchitt’s Creek stars Dan and Eugene Levy hosted the ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles
Getty Images Members of the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, September 15, 2024Also on the red carpet were the stars of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, which was hoping to win best reality competition programme for a sixth time
Getty Images Viola Davis attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaOscar winner Viola Davis also posed for pictures on the red carpet
Getty Images Aja Naomi King attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California‘Lessons in Chemistry’s Aja Naomi King was nominated for best supporting actress in a limited series
Getty Images Walton Goggins attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaFallout’ star Walton Goggins was nominated for best drama actor
Getty Images Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaSarah Paulson posed for photos with her wife, fellow actress Holland Taylor, who was nominated for ‘The Morning Show.’
Getty Images Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaJonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer were both nominated for their performances in ‘Fellow Travelers.’
Getty Images Quinta Brunson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaQuinta Brunson was nominated for both writing and acting in comedy ‘Abbott Elementary.’
Getty Images Olivia Williams and Dominic West at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaOlivia Williams and Dominic West played Camilla and Charles in ‘The Crown.’
Getty Images Liza Colón-Zayas at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaLiza Colón-Zayas won best supporting actress in a comedy series for ‘The Bear’
Getty Images Richard Schiff and Dulé Hill attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaRichard Schiff and Dulé Hill appeared on the red carpet ahead of a ‘West Wing’ reunion
Getty Images Juno Temple attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theatre on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaBritish actress Juno Temple was up for best leading actress in a limited series for ‘Fargo’
Getty Images Meryl Streep arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, September 15, 2024
No awards ceremony is complete without Meryl Streep, who was nominated for a supporting actress award for ‘Only Murders In The Building’
