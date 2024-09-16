Home Celebrity In Pictures: The 2024 Emmys CelebrityEntertainmentFashionFashion & BeautyLifestyle In Pictures: The 2024 Emmys By BBC - September 16, 2024 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp TV stars and other celebrities walk the red carpet during the 2024 Emmys that saw Shogun, The Bear and Baby Reindeer win. ‘Slow Horses’ actress Dame Kristin Scott Thomas was among the first of the A-list stars to walk the Emmys red carpet Andrew Scott was nominated for best leading actor in a limited series for Ripley Selena Gomez scored her first Emmy nomination this year for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan walked the red carpet with husband Jack Lowden, who was nominated for an Emmy for ‘Slow Horses’ Jennifer Aniston was up for best actress in a drama for ‘The Morning Show’ Aniston’s co-star on ‘The Morning Show’, Reese Witherspoon, was also nominated for leading drama actress Robert Downey Jr, pictured with wife Susan, was nominated for ‘The Sympathizer’ Kristen Wiig was nominated for best actress in a comedy series for ‘Palm Royale’ Scottish actor and comic Richard Gadd, a triple winner for ‘Baby Reindeer’, wore a kilt on the red carpet Alan Cumming, host of ‘The Traitors USA’, which won best reality competition programme, was also in tartan ‘Sex Education’s Gillian Anderson was among the other stars walking the red carpet ‘Hijack’ star Idris Elba walked the red carpet with his wife Sabrina Dhowre ‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan also walked the red carpet Christine Baranski had a nomination in the best supporting drama actress category for ‘The Gilded Age’ (Reuters). ‘Schitt’s Creek stars Dan and Eugene Levy hosted the ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles Also on the red carpet were the stars of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, which was hoping to win best reality competition programme for a sixth time Oscar winner Viola Davis also posed for pictures on the red carpet ‘Lessons in Chemistry’s Aja Naomi King was nominated for best supporting actress in a limited series ‘Fallout’ star Walton Goggins was nominated for best drama actor Sarah Paulson posed for photos with her wife, fellow actress Holland Taylor, who was nominated for ‘The Morning Show.’ Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer were both nominated for their performances in ‘Fellow Travelers.’ Quinta Brunson was nominated for both writing and acting in comedy ‘Abbott Elementary.’ Olivia Williams and Dominic West played Camilla and Charles in ‘The Crown.’ Liza Colón-Zayas won best supporting actress in a comedy series for ‘The Bear’ Richard Schiff and Dulé Hill appeared on the red carpet ahead of a ‘West Wing’ reunion British actress Juno Temple was up for best leading actress in a limited series for ‘Fargo’ No awards ceremony is complete without Meryl Streep, who was nominated for a supporting actress award for ‘Only Murders In The Building’ RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Emmys 2024: The full list of winners Saint Evo named Isgubhu star ‘Nawi’ chosen by Kenya Film Commission for Oscars submission EDITOR PICKS TikTok to begin appeal against being sold or banned in US BBC - September 16, 2024 Jomvu MP condemns evictions, vows to support constituents in land tussles Haniel Mengistu - September 16, 2024 Nakuru residents reject draft valuation law over land rate hikes KBC Correspondent - September 16, 2024 Thika residents urged to safeguard eyes from allergies, screen overuse Antony Kioko - September 16, 2024 Health Ministry to launch training program ahead of SHIF rollout KBC Digital - September 16, 2024 Emmys 2024: The full list of winners BBC News - September 16, 2024 Stop advancing sectarian and tribal politics, Duale tells leaders Kinyungu Kithendu - September 16, 2024 Trump rushed to safety and suspect held after man spotted with rifle BBC - September 16, 2024 Donald Trump targeted in apparent assassination attempt at golf course, says FBI BBC - September 16, 2024 CAF President Motsepe happy with 2027 AFCON preparations progress Bernard Okumu - September 15, 2024 Kenya bowling teams upbeat ahead of Africa State Cup in Botswana Bernard Okumu - September 15, 2024 Gor Mahia go down to Al Ahly CAF champions league clash in Nairobi Bernard Okumu - September 15, 2024 Stop high-octane politics, DP Gachagua implores Mt Kenya leaders DPCS - September 15, 2024 Nairobi’s air quality monitoring sites Sarafina Robi - September 15, 2024