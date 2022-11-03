In Pictures: Tiwa Savage at the Kenya MAC launch

ByNzula
Tags

The Nigerian singer was in the country to promote her new MAC lipstick.

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage was in the country over the weekend to promote her new MAC lipstick and to meet her Kenyan fans.

Savage made history this year when she became the first African M.A.C maker. She will be in the country to promote the lipstick from the MAC collection which she unveiled in September. The new shade of lipstick is a limited-edition Matte bright red that comes in a sunset gradient tube signed by Savage.

The Tiwa Savage, bright red matte, currently retails at approximately KSh. 3,100 at online and in-store Lintons branches specifically Junction Mall, Sarit Centre, Village Market Mall, Garden City Mall and the Hilton.

Content creator – Sonal Maherali during the MAC X Tiwa Savage hangout
Content creator Brenda Kwamboka during the MAC X Tiwa Savage hangout
Content creator Natalie Tewa during the MAC X Tiwa hangout
Femi One during the MAC X Tiwa Savage hangout
From far left Radio host Wanjira Longauer, M.A.C maker Tiwa Savage and Lebogang Mulumba M.A.C Business Development Manager, hava a panel chat during the MAC x Tiwa Savage hangout
June Claire Wamboi – Digital Content Creator
Lebogang Mulumba M.A.C Business Development Manager and M.A.C maker Tiwa Savage
MAC Maker – Tiwa Savage and Lucia Musau – CEO African Elite Group
Mario Lazzaroni – Country Manager, Sub- Saharan Africa – The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

 

  

