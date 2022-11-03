In Pictures: Tiwa Savage at the Kenya MAC launch

The Nigerian singer was in the country to promote her new MAC lipstick.

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage was in the country over the weekend to promote her new MAC lipstick and to meet her Kenyan fans.

Savage made history this year when she became the first African M.A.C maker. She will be in the country to promote the lipstick from the MAC collection which she unveiled in September. The new shade of lipstick is a limited-edition Matte bright red that comes in a sunset gradient tube signed by Savage.

The Tiwa Savage, bright red matte, currently retails at approximately KSh. 3,100 at online and in-store Lintons branches specifically Junction Mall, Sarit Centre, Village Market Mall, Garden City Mall and the Hilton.

