President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday hosted President-elect Dr. William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, ahead of Tuesday’s inauguration ceremony.

After the meeting, President Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta conducted the President-elect and First Lady in-waiting Mama Rachel Ruto on a tour of State House as part of the official handing-over process.

Monday’s meeting between President Kenyatta and President-elect Dr. Ruto affirms that all preparations for Tuesday’s inauguration are complete.