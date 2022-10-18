Inaugural East Africa Public Relations Week slated for November

Public relations societies from seven East Africa Community member states are set to hold the first ever joint public relations week set for next month.

The event targets to hold discussions on sustainability, climate change reporting, the blue economy, the post-pandemic workplace, and impactful partnerships.

Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK) President Arik Karani says the event which will bring together public relations practitioners from Kenya Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi will help reinforce lasting partnerships among the participating countries, building on the goal to foster sustainable practices in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“This year, we are taking the PRSK annual summit to a new level by hosting the first-ever East Africa Public Relations Week. One of the key strategies for the Public Relations Society of Kenya’s council is to unite the East African countries through cohesive communication. With PRSK turning 50, and we thought of bringing the East African Public Relations Associations together under one roof,” said Karani.

According to Karani, the event will also feature frameworks on how to advance excellence in the profession, countries, and region.

During a virtual pre-conference, the societies stressed the need for an integrated, unifying and cohesive approach to communicating the needs of the East African region.

“This will be an all-rounded conference that will have three tracks- a forum on sustainability and shared value, a PR Summit, and an awards gala. The summit will also feature break-out sessions with top industry leaders and seasoned practitioners from across the continent and fun excursions at the coastal towns to ensure that delegates have the best experience from this conference,” said Assah Mwambene, the President of the Public Relations Society of Tanzania (PRST).

Discussions during the five day summit will include sustainability and shared value away from Corporate Social Responsibility, trust and safety, the ongoing war in Ukraine and navigating the politics of influence.