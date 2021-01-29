Inaugural FKF women’s cup to kick off this weekend

The inaugural Football Kenya Federation women’s Cup is set to kick off this weekend with a total of 16 matches lined up.

On Saturday, Solasa Queens is set to face S.E.P Ladies which is currently sixth on the FKF Women Premier League log with 6 points as the former currently stands at position 5 with four points in the FKF Women Division One League.

Vihiga Leeds is set to battle it out with Kisumu All Starlets on Sunday, at the Esirabe Primary School, starting 12pm.

Winners from the first round will proceed to the round of 16 which is echeduled to take place on February 27th-28th.The quarter final is set for March with the final set for June 1st.

Round of 32 Fixtures

Saturday, January 30, 2021

SOLASA Queens vs S.E.P Ladies (Eldoret ASK Grounds, 12 noon) Gusii Starlets vs Wadadia (Sameta Grounds, 12 noon) Nyuki Starlets vs Eldoret Falcons (Mwira Primary School, 12 noon) Bomet Starlets vs Oserian Ladies (Bomet IAAF Stadium, 11 am) MTG vs Ulinzi Starlets (MTG Grounds, 2 pm) Soccer Sisters vs Makolanders (Kirigu Primary School, 2 pm) Mombasa Olympic vs Zetech Sparks (Ziwani Grounds, 2 pm)

Sunday, January 31, 2021

Vihiga Leeds vs Kisumu All Starlets (Esirabe Primary School, 2 pm)

Msato Starlets vs Gaspo Women (Alaskan Grounds, 12 noon)

Bunyore Starlets vs Nakuru West Queens (Mumboha Grounds, 12 noon)

Tombe Riverplate vs Trans Nzoia Falcons (Kiandege Primary School, 12 noon)

Royal Starlets vs Vihiga Queens (Birunda Grounds, 12 noon)

Sunderland Samba vs Mathare United Women (Ligi Ndogo Grounds, 10 am)

Kangemi Starlets vs Kibera Soccer Ladies (Ligi Ndogo Grounds, 12 noon)

Limuru Starlets vs Kayole Starlet (Gichuru High School, 2 pm)

Mukuru Talent Academy vs Thika Queens (Embakasi Girls Secondary School, 2 pm)