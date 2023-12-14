Inaugural Invitational Junior Tournament  to tee off this weekend at Windsor

The inaugural invitational Junior golf Tournament is set for this weekend teeing off on Friday through to Sunday at Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club.

Organized by U.S. Kids Golf in collaboration with the Junior Golf Foundation and sponsored by NCBA Bank, the tournament will bring together over 120 junior golfers from hosts Kenya, Argentina, Austria, Belgium, China, Ghana, India, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

At stake during the grueling three days of junior golfing will be a U.S. Kids Golf Priority Status. This status, earned at different levels during the tournament, enables players to qualify for other U.S. Kids Golf Major Championships, including Regional, International, and World Teen Championships.

The Priority Status earned from this event will be valid from March 1, 2024, through February 28, 2025.

The tournament will also serve as a qualifying event for the World Amateur Golf Ranking for Boys and Girls aged 15–18.

The competition has been categorized in various age groups.Boys’ Age Groups include 6 and Under, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13–14, and 15–18, while Girls’ Age Groups encompass 8 and Under, 9–10, 11–12, 13–14, and 15–18.

Sports Cabinet secretary Ababu Namwamba reveled in Go0vernment’s commitment to support the programme.

“As government, we recognize the important role that sports play in shaping our youth by fostering discipline and creating pathways for talent development. The commitment shown by U.S. Kids Golf, the Junior Golf Foundation Kenya, and the support from NCBA Group is commendable. Partnerships like these play a pivotal role in providing platforms for our young golfers to showcase their skills and build a foundation for future success. I encourage all partners and stakeholders to continue working together to nurture the potential of our youth and propel Kenyan golf to new heights. On behalf of the government, I would like to reaffirm our support for initiatives that promote junior golf in the country.”

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora remarked, “NCBA is thrilled to be part of this very important tournament. Our support for this event underscores our dedication to nurturing and supporting the growth of junior golf hence our investment of 7 Million Kenya Shillings towards golf development in partnership with JGF. In 2023, the proceeding 22 tournaments of the local tour hosted over 785 junior golfers across the country, a testament to the growth of the game. We firmly believe that engaging in sports at a young age provides invaluable life lessons, and we are proud to contribute to the development of these promising young golfers from Kenya and beyond.”

On her part, Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) Kenya President Regina Gachora said, “It’s an opportunity for our junior golfers to sharpen their skills through friendly competition with their peers. As they navigate the course, they not only build their technical proficiency but also foster camaraderie and sportsmanship, which are important attributes associated with the sport of golf.”