Incidences of emerging diseases worsened by environmental degradation

Environmental degradation is exacerbating the incidence of emerging diseases across the globe. Africa Center for Disease Control (AfricaCDC) Acting Director Dr. Ahmed Ogwell is warning that continued opening up of forested areas is releasing dangerous pathogens currently afflicting the human population.

While presenting an update on Covid-19 situation on the continent, Dr. Ogwell said that most disease outbreaks that are crossing from wild animals to humans are as a result of the unbridled clearing of forests and director interaction between humans and animals.

“The relationship between disease outbreaks particularly emerging diseases and environmental degradation is clear,” says Dr. Ogwell and adds, “We as human beings are going into caves, into forests, under the waters and destabilizing ecosystems that were not meant to be destabilized and in this way we generate new disease pathogens that then enter the human population.”

Dr. Ogwell while attributing the disease outbreaks to entry of new pathogens into the human population is urging member states and the global community to begin to develop new policies that address the emerging challenges arising from the entry of new disease pathogens into the population.

“All the countries should appreciate the link between emerging diseases and environmental degradation,” he said and adds, “We need policies that that work towards limiting the disruption of the environment and the ecosystems that are not supposed to be interacted with by human beings.

The Acting Director of Africa CDC said that there is need for policies that encourage the preservation of ecosystems, in the forests, mountains or the water.

He called for the need to improve the speed at which countries respond to disease outbreaks “so that it does not become a crisis,” adding that emerging diseases require that there is a strategic approach to containing their spread.

Studies have shown that the clearing of dense tropical rainforests have a link with emerging diseases. In Africa the main tropic rainforest is found in the Congo basin and covers the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Central Africa Republic and Cameroon. In South America there s the Amazon forest that today is in the throes of unbridled degradation.