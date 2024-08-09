Include Gideon Moi in Govt, Baringo locals tell Ruto 

A section of Baringo residents have expressed their distress after the County missed to secure a slot in President Ruto’s reconstituted cabinet.

They called upon President William Ruto to consider Gideon Moi in his cabinet following the rejection of CS Nominee for Gender Stella Langat stating that Baringo has been left out in the recent cabinet slots.

Speaking in Marigat town in Baringo South, they expressed disappointment that they have shown patience while the president was reconstituting his cabinet, only for Baringo to be forgotten.

Elvis Dekatie, noted that as the Tugen community, they voted for the president, but it appears that their loyalty has not been reciprocated.

He further mentioned that their loyalty was evident when they voted out Gideon Moi because of their support for the president. However, they now feel that they have been taken for granted as Baringo has been excluded from the cabinet.

They rejected the president’s claims that he acts as the de facto CS of Baringo, noting that this would not be feasible given the president’s numerous responsibilities.

Kipchumba, lamented that the community now feels marginalized without a key figure who previously advocated for them concerning employment opportunities and development initiatives.