Creative ways to use Vaseline to keep your skin glowing and smooth

Exfoliate and body scrub

Exfoliating is important to do at least two times a week as it helps get rid of dry skin and keeps your skin glowing. If you don’t have enough to buy a brush, an exfoliating serum or you just want to keep your beauty routine as natural as possible, you can use Vaseline, salt or sugar to make a scrub.

Once you’ve added the sugar or salt to your dollop of petroleum jelly, rub gently until satisfied. Then wash your face with your preferred cleanser. You can use it on your face as well as your whole body.

Protect your feet from blisters and calluses

Using Vaseline on your feet every day keeps them smooth and if you are on your feet all day, will prevent blisters from forming.

To keep your feet extra smooth, you can add a drop of glycerine to Vaseline and apply it to your feet. You’ll have smooth feet in no time.

Keep your lips soft

You don’t need an expensive lip balm to keep your lips smooth. Vaseline does the job just as well at a fraction of the cost.

However, the key to not having chapped lips is staying hydrated. So, drink water and lock that moisture in with Vaseline.

Soothe burns or irritated skin

Vaseline is an underrated balm when it comes to soothing your skin. Whether your nose is peeling because of the cold or because of a sunburn, just rub a thin layer of petroleum jelly to the affected area to soothe and heal it.

It can also be used for heat rashes.

Lotion

Vaseline is a great moisturiser because it locks in your body’s moisture and with just a drop of glycerine, it is an excellent and inexpensive lotion for your body as well.

Makeup remover

Using Vaseline is better than using wet wipes. Just apply some of it to your face and wipe it off with a dry cotton ball and voila! However, be sure to clean your face with whatever facial wash you use to prevent clogging your pores.

Pro tip: Always be sure to wash your face and body at night to let your pores breathe.

