Increased internet use sees cyber threats surge 38 million, says report

The Communications Authority of Kenya has said it flagged 38.8 million cyber threats between April and June this year as cyber criminals increased targets on Kenyans online.

In its fourth quarter statistics report, CA says the threats which were flagged by the National Kenya Computer Incident Response Team represented a 37.3% increase when compared to the previous quarter, a factor attributed to increased attacks on the Internet of Things devices, impersonation, online fraud and online abuse cases due to surge in internet access.

Covid disruptions fueled an increase in the uptake of internet solutions that further upsurge in cyber threat exposure.

In response, to the detected cyber threat attempts, the government issued 25,969 advisories and received 529 digital investigation requests.

“This increase is attributed to the rise in impersonation, online fraud and online abuse cases arising from increased Internet access. The National KE-CIRT/CC continues to carry out cyber awareness in an effort to counter these harmful online practices,” said CA.

In hindsight, the total number of active internet subscriptions increased 12% quarter on quarter to 46.7 million.

However, mobile data subscriptions constituted over 99% of the total data subscriptions; with the highest numbers of data subscriptions being on data speeds between 2Mbps and 10 whereas data speeds equal to or greater than 100Mbps recorded the least number of subscriptions.

Mobile money

At the same time, the value of mobile money transfers from business to business declined by 3.7% to 1.7 trillion shillings, while customer to business declined by 7.6% to 998 billion shillings during the period under review as businesses continued to suffer from the weight of Covid 19 disruptions.

However, person-to-person mobile money transfers increased in value to 1 trillion shillings buoyed by increased cashless transfer strategies.

“The year-on year comparison showed a significant growth in mobile money transfer services, mainly attributed to theincreased uptake of digital payments by consumers in an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19,” CA stated.

The fourth quarter statistics indicate that value of person to person transfer rose 4.1% when compared to the previous quarter ending March 2021 when the value amounted at Kshs. 971 billion.

Cumulatively, total value of person to person transfers reached Kshs. 3.9 trillion

Nonetheless, the value of mobile money deposits during the fiscal year rose to Kshs. 4.2 trillion despite a 16.1% decrease between the third and fourth quarter where deposits reduced from Kshs. 1.1 trillion in Q3 to Kshs . 1 trillion in Q4.

The Communications Authority of Kenya is optimistic the sector will continue to register significant growth in digital transformation, as a byproduct of the uptake and use of emerging technologies in government, education, health and agricultural sector among others.