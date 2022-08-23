Increased loan uptake push Equity Group H1 net profit to Ksh 24B

Equity Group has reported a 36pc increase in profit after tax of Ksh 24.4 billion for the half year period ending June 30, 2022.

The profit growth during the first six months of the year was more than Ksh 17.9 billion the lender recorded over the same period last year.

Equity Group Chief Executive Officer Dr James Mwangi attributes the profit growth to interest income which surged 29pc from Ksh 42.8 billion to Ksh 55 billion owing to increased loan uptake by customers.

The bank loan book during the period grew 29% to Ksh 650.6 billion up from Ksh 504.8 billion.

“The loan growth was targeted to supporting our clients to recover and rebuild after the Covid-19 business disruptions while allowing re-purposing and retooling for resilience and agility to take advantage of emerging opportunities and green shoots in the real economy, “said Dr Mwangi.