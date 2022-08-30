Incumbent Pkosing set to retain Pokot South parliamentary seat

David Pkosing, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Pokot South looks set to recapture the seat after tallying of votes cast in Monday’s postponed elections.

Pkosing, running on Azimio la Umoja-allied Kenya Union Party, took an early lead as results started trickling in from the 208 polling stations in the constituency.

By 2.30 am, and with the majority of the votes counted, Psoking was ahead of the pack with 28,225 votes, followed by Simon Kalekem Lokanya of UDA who had garnered 15,298 votes. At the time, James Teko Lopoyetum was third with 2,677 votes.

It is highly unlikely that the UDA candidate who is trailing Pkosing with almost 8,000 votes will narrow the gap to an extent of overtaking him to win the seat. IEBC is expected to release official results Tuesday morning.

A win for Pkosing will boost Azimio la Umoja’s numbers in the legislature as it seeks to take control of the National Assembly by clinching the majority of MP seats.

More to follow…

