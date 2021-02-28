Jade Leaf has been appointed as Head of TuneCore, Southern Africa and East Africa Chioma Onuchukwu as Head of TuneCore for West Africa.

What is Tunecore? Tunecore is digital music distribution and publishing administration company for independent artists.

How does it work? Tunecore has partnered with digital stores such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music and TikTok to allow any musician to sell their songs worldwide while keeping 100% of their sales revenue.

And now Tunecore has launched operations in Africa. There has been a meteoric rise in the uptake of streaming services in Africa and Tunecore has jumped in to take advantage. In 2020, TuneCore saw an increase in music releases globally, with many African artists opting to use the DIY Distributor – DJ Spinall and Small Doctor in Nigeria, Spoegwolf in South Africa, Mpho Sebina in Botswana and Fena Gitu in Kenya.

As an independent artist, when you join Tunecore you can get the chance to have your music playing in over 150 digital stores and streaming services across 100+ countries worldwide. You can find out exactly where fans are downloading and streaming your music so you can increase marketing efforts too.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



You can make money with Facebook and Instagram too by allowing the apps to use your music across their platforms. By signing up for Facebook Music, your music will be accessible to billions of users across Facebook and Instagram to use in their organic content. Fans will be able to find your music through an Audio Library and use it in the content they create and share across Facebook’s platforms.

Tell Us What You Think