Independent candidate wins Nguu-Masumba ward snap poll, Kalonzo concedes defeat

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has conceded defeat of his party candidate Eisho Mwaiwa in Thursday’s by-election in Nguu/Masumba ward.

The mini-poll was won by Independent candidate Timothy Sireri Maneno who emerged victorious in the hotly contested snap poll. The by-election was called following the death of area ward representative Harrison Ngui in June 2021.

“We take this earliest opportunity to congratulate Timothy Maneno on winning the Nguu/Masumba ward on an independent seat,” Kalonzo said in a statement.

Maneno, is said to have been fronted by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana.

He trounced his rivals by garnering 2,902 votes, against United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate David Musau who got 2,219 votes and Wiper Party’s Eisho Mwaiwa was third with 1,614 votes.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), a total of 6,783 votes were cast representing 60.33 percent voter turnout. Valid votes were 6,735 while rejected votes were 48.

As expected, the by-election was seen as a test for Kalonzo’s influence in Lower Easter Region.

“The people of Nguu-Masumba have spoken through the ballot and we honor their decision,” Kalonzo said in a concession statement.

He was however quick to point out that some election irregularities were recorded during the poll and which should not be overlooked

“The violence witnessed in a section of the ward was unnecessary and against Wiper ideals and ethos,” he charged

“This does not deter our resolve to take the leadership of this country and deal a deadly blow to corruption once and for all,” he added