Stop interfering with independent institutions, Ruto urges leaders

The cost of the projected referendum appears to have ignited a fresh political showdown between deputy president William Ruto and opposition chief Raila Odinga with the former accusing the latter of interfering with the work of independent institutions.

Ruto took issue with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for what he termed as unwarranted attacks on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over the referendum budget.

Ruto says it was wrong for a section of the political class to meddle with the work of independent bodies, noting that such a move would undermine their credibility.

Speaking in Kangema and Mathioya towns in Muranga County on Friday, during boda boda and women empowerment programmes respectively, the Deputy President said independent institutions should be given ample time to discharge their duties.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“I want to ask my fellow leaders to stop interfering with the work of independent institutions with the aim of bringing down such bodies and cause chaos and anarchy in the country,” said Dr Ruto.

He said professionals conversant with their responsibilities were managing the affairs of independent institutions, adding that they should be left alone to perform their duties.

The Deputy President dismissed claims by ODM leader Raila Odinga that the impending referendum would only cost Ksh 2 billion, noting that the country used Ksh 10 billion during the 2010 referendum.