India extends ban on international flights until April 30

India has decided to extend the suspension of international commercial passenger flights until April 30 head off the massive surge in COVID-19 cases across several regions, Sunil Kumar, director-general of Civil Aviation, stated on Tuesday.

“The competent authority has further expanded the validity of circular on the above subject regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 30th April, 2021,” the official statement circulated to the airlines, airports and immigration said.

According to the document, international scheduled flights “may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case by case basis.”

The restriction does not apply to cargo flights and international flights allowed under the Vande Bharat Mission or under bilateral arrangements.

The suspension was first put in place in March 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19 in the country. On March 2, the aviation regulator had already extended the suspension for another month, set to expire on March 31.

India has been recently grappling with a massive surge in COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, the country registered 43,846 infections, marking another peak daily figure in nearly four months. The country has the world’s third-largest COVID-19 case tally.