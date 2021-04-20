India to start vaccinating all adults over 18

Three vaccines were initially approved for use in India – two manufactured by Indian companies Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, and the third Russia’s Sputnik V. Since then, it has said that vaccines approved for use in other countries could also be used in India.

The government has also approved a $600m (£428m) grant for Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech.

How bad is the situation in India?

India has been reporting around 200,000 cases daily since 15 April – this is well past its peak last year, when it was averaging around 93,000 cases a day.

Deaths too have been rising. The government confirmed 1,619 deaths from the virus on Monday.

The capital Delhi ordered a six-day lockdown from Monday with city hospitals reporting shortages of beds, oxygen and key medicine.