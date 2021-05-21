Indian Covid variant in Kisumu County tamed, Nyong’o says

Kisumu County Government has Friday dispelled rumours that the county has been overrun by the Indian Covid-19 variant.

According to a statement by Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, the reports came about after five people working in a factory based in Kisumu tested positive for the variant of Covid.

The Governor while addressing journalists admitted that the county just like other counties in the country was facing challenges of kicking out the ‘stubborn’ virus but made it clear that the Indian variant had been, “tamed and subdued.”

“Close to 100 other individuals who had been suspected to have come into contact with the five people were promptly quarantined and tested. Three others tested positive, bringing the number to eight,” the statement read in part.

This according to the Governor led to the biggest ever contact tracing exercise within Kibos and underlying areas within the city suburbs.

No new case has been reported since the last case three weeks ago after all contacts tested negative. They are all in a well-contained environment.

To date, Kisumu County has so far reported 3,874 Covid-19 cases out of the 35,041 cumulative tests done since March last year.

97 deaths have been recorded with one death being reported in the last week bringing the fatality rate to 2.5 per cent.

For the last one week ending May 16th, Kisumu County has recorded a positivity rate of 19 per cent.

The County so far has 136 active cases in isolation, out of whom 51 are in hospitals JOOTRH-18, Kisumu County Referral Hospital-6, Aga Khan -13, Avenue -6, Inuka and St. Jirus 1 patient each.

81 patients are under Home-based care.

Governor Nyong’o while giving the number of patients admitted at JOOTRH noted that the surge was sometimes a result of people who come in to test from neighbouring counties.

On Covid-19 preparedness, the county boss noted that on Monday 24th 2021, JOOTRH will open a 100 bed comprehensive Covid-19 Care Center.

The centre will be fully equipped with an ICU, Renal Dialysis Unit complete with a teleconferencing hall.

In addition, the hospital will have its own Oxygen manufacturing plant by end of June which will produce 500 litres per minute with a backup of the liquid oxygen tank.

The Kisumu Governor also revealed that so far, the county has vaccinated 27,047 individuals. Among those vaccinated include 6,992 Health Workers, 2,235 uniformed and security officers, 4,778 teachers among others.

By Beth Nyaga