India’s Covid crisis hits Covax vaccine-sharing scheme

They are due to meet in the UK next month.

Unicef says data it has commissioned suggests that together this group of countries could donate around 153 million doses, while still meeting their commitments to vaccinate their own populations.

‘A huge concern’

The SII was due to supply around half of the two billion vaccines for Covax this year but there were no shipments for March, April or May. The shortfall is expected to rise to 190 million doses by the end of June.

“Unfortunately, we’re in a situation where we just don’t know when the next set of doses will materialise,” said Gian Ghandi, Unicef’s Covax co-ordinator for supply.

“Our hope is, things will get back on track, but the situation in India is uncertain… and a huge concern.”

Unicef is calling on the G7 countries – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US, as well as the EU, to donate their surplus supplies urgently.

Some countries have ordered enough to vaccinate their population many times over, including the UK, US and Canada.

In February British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to donate most of the UK’s surplus supply to poorer countries but he has so far given no specific timescale. It is a similar story for the US. So far France is the only G7 country to donate doses in view of the crisis in India.

Unicef said the rich and powerful G7 countries could make a huge dent in the vaccine deficit for poorer countries by donating 20% of their supplies in June, July and August, which would release around 153 million doses for the Covax scheme.

France has pledged half a million doses by mid-June while Belgium has promised 100,000 from its domestic supply in the coming weeks.

Spain, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates are some of the very few others pledging to share their supplies now.

There are grave concerns that events in India could play out in other countries too – both near and far from the region.

“Cases are exploding and health systems are struggling in countries like Nepal, Sri Lanka and Maldives… and also in Argentina and Brazil,” said Unicef director Henrietta Fore. “The cost for children and families will be incalculable.”

Booster jab dilemma

Countries in Africa are some of the most reliant on doses through the Covax scheme.

But, like in many parts of the world, there has also been hesitancy around receiving the vaccine among some communities. Another major challenge is physically getting the doses into people's arms – all that requires health workers to be specially trained and the vials to be transported to far-flung parts of countries where infrastructure can be limited.

Some nations are now facing the prospect of deciding whether to give second doses to the most vulnerable who have already been given one jab or continue vaccinating more people as planned in the hope that the next shipments turn up soon.

“We’re in a situation now where healthcare workers and frontline workers in many countries in Africa are yet to be vaccinated,” said Gian Ghandi. “And yet higher-income countries are vaccinating lower-risk populations, such as teenagers.”