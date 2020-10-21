Indiza clinches the third leg of Safari Tour  at VetLab

The long hitting Dismas Indiza from Mumias Golf Club, beat Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi by two two shots, to claim the third leg of the 2020 Safari Tour golf series at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club.

Indiza who started the day with a five shots lead, carded one over par 73, his second in two days, for an all rounds total of four under par 284, to take home the first cash prize of Sh150,000.

He picked out tough pin positions and challenging second shots as reasons for his lower aggregate.

“I missed a number of greens because of my second shots, I think because I was a bit tense, but all the same I am happy beating such a strong field of young and tough professionals’’ said Indiza.

Indiza got off well, picking up a birdie at the first hole but missed the greens on the third, fifth and sixth and three putted the 17th at the back nine.

“After making my birdie at the first hole I realised the others were making a mistake after another and this kind of gave me the strength to hold onto my lead’’ added Indiza.

Zimbabwean Chinhoi finished second and claimed pin locations proved a challenge to him as he sought a second title after winning at Royal last week.

“I had very good chance of winning the event if I did not miss many birdie chances, though I lost the tournament at the par three- sixth hole where I made three putts from a position I should not have missed. We come here not just to make money but also enjoy the game but when you put the pins in some crazy places, it real makes the situation rather difficult’’ said Chinhoi.

He birdied the fourth after dropping a shot at the third hole. He then birdied the 13th and 15th to finish the back nine on two under par and the day’s one under 71 which gave him a total of two under par 286 and a cheque of Sh70,000 having won Sh150,000 at Royal.

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow who dropped three shots at the front nine where he did not make a single birdie and despite starting the back nine with a birdie, he made four straight bogeys from the 13th to the 16th for a poor six over par 78, to drop from third to sixth place on seven over par total of 295.

Meanwhile home pro Ediwn Mudanyi fired the day’s best round of three under par 69 to finish in third place on three over par 291.

His round included three birdies at the front nine against a single bogey at the sixth while at the back nine Mudanyi dropped a shot at the 14th but recovered two shots at the 15th and 16th.

Following the conclusion of the third leg, the focus now shift to the hilly Sigona Golf Club this weekend for the fourth leg of the tour kicking off this weekend.

The final leader board third leg ;

DismasIndiza 70, 68, 73, 73 = 284

Robson Chinhoi(Zim) 73, 71, 71, 71 = 286

Edwin Mudanyi 74, 75, 73, 69 = 291

Samuel Njoroge 73, 74, 73, 72 = 292

HesbonKutwa 74, 73, 75, 71 = 293

Greg Snow 75, 70, 72, 78 = 295

Nelson Simwa 70, 76, 76, 7 = 296

John Wangai 72, 76, 75, 74 = 297

Mathew Wahome 77, 71, 74, 75 = 297