Industry players lead call to bridge gap between students and job market

Industry players have underscored the need to bridge the gap between students and the job market by applying classroom learning to real-world problems.

Speaking at a career fair at Zetech University, Wambui Macharia the Manager People and Talent Development, emphasized the importance of partnerships between universities and industry stakeholders to ensure students are career-ready.

Her sentiments were echoed by Sophia Kihanda, Manager of Paleo Hotels, who noted how the career fair provided students with a direct platform to inquire about internships and attachments without the usual struggles.

She pointed out that the hospitality industry, often associated with food services, has a significant IT component that many students may overlook.

Meanwhile, Professor Owen Ngumi, Dean of Zetech University’s School of Education, Arts, and Social Sciences, expressed concern over graduates seeking opportunities abroad.

He encouraged students to explore local options and announced three new computer science programs in response to the demand for tech-savvy professionals.

The week-long career fair aimed to prepare students for the competitive job market and provided a platform for students to interact freely with entrepreneurs, professionals, and educators.