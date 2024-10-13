Industry players to converge in Kwale for Affordable Housing exhibition

Various players in the delivery of Affordable Housing Programme will converge in Kwale County for a week long exhibition ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations on Sunday.

Dubbed Affordable Housing and Urbanization Week under the theme ‘Boma yangu: Housing The Nation Empowering the future’, the exhibitors estimated at over 200, will bring together banks, developers, contractors, manufacturers, small and medium enterprises including jua kali artisans, realtors, all important partners in giving Kenyans decent housing.

Among the key issues on display is different typologies of homes, the customer journey on home ownership and the many jobs created under the AHP programme

Currently there are over 124,000 affordable homes under construction countrywide.

Among the key sponsors of the exhibitions are steel manufacturers Tononoka Steel and the Affordable Housing Fund Board.

Others supporting is the Architectural society of Kenya, Habitat for Humanity and the Kenya Association of Manufacturers.

Since September 2022 to December 2023, the State Department of Housing has already launched 40,158 units in various projects countrywide.

The projects include; Mukuru Met Site Housing Site with 13,248 units, Kibera Soweto B Social Housing with 4,054 units, Mavoko Affordable Housing with 2,910 units and Shauri Moyo A Affordable Housing Project that has 1,050 units.

Others include Ruiru Affordable Housing Project that has 1,050 units, Homa Bay Affordable Housing (NHC) with 2,000 units, Embu NHC Affordable Housing with 400 units.

Thika Affordable Housing Project that has 975 units, Gichugu Affordable Housing Project with 110 units, Bahati Affordable Housing Project with 220 units and Milimani AHP Kakamega with 220 units as well.

Home ownership journey