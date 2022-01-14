INEOS and Athletics Icon Kipchoge reunite

INEOS has signed a new Performance Partnership with world record holder Eliud Kipchoge in a bid to support the 36 year old’s ambitious performance goals in running.

Having won gold in the men’s marathon at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, defending his title from Rio 2016, Kipchoge is going for a record-breaking three Olympic titles back-to-back as he targets gold at Paris 2024.

To support this ambition, Kipchoge has signed a Performance Partnership with INEOS and will be working with Sir Dave Brailsford in his new role as Director of Sport at INEOS.

The new partnership will see the performance team behind the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, including Sir Dave Brailsford, Valentijn Trouw and Patrick Sang, come back together.

To receive support from such a great entity in sports is a huge boost to myself and the team. We have had a wonderful relationship since we first started working together and have already changed the world together once. I am excited to keep breaking barriers. @INEOS pic.twitter.com/LhSOgr0QWF — Eliud Kipchoge – EGH🇰🇪 (@EliudKipchoge) January 12, 2022

In 2019, Kipchoge made history at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge by becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours. The knowledge and expertise of the team that made this feat possible will reunite again to work with Kipchoge to help achieve his goals.

Kipchoge said: “To receive the support from such a great entity in sports is a huge boost to myself and the team. We have had a wonderful relationship since we first started working together and have already changed the world together once. I am excited to keep breaking barriers with the support of INEOS on our side. I believe that we can make a strong impact across all sports by sharing our knowledge and experiences with each other. To utilise the greatest minds in sports will continue to allow us to keep pushing the boundaries of running. I am very excited for the future ahead.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Chairman of INEOS on his part noted: “Eliud is a very special person with an approach and mindset that transcends sport. We have a close affinity with Eliud after the 1:59 Challenge so I’m pleased to bring him back into the fold. We have a great opportunity ahead of us to support not only his performance goals but understand how his approach can help others achieve theirs.”

Kipchoge and his team will begin working with the other teams backed by INEOS, which includes the All Blacks, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, INEOS Grenadiers cycling team, America’s Cup Challenger of Record INEOS Britannia, OGC Nice and FC Lausanne-Sport.

Through their Performance Partnerships, INEOS brings together some of the best minds and talent in sport to tackle sports greatest challenges.