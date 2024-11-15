Infinix unveils new HOT 50 series, the world’s slimmest 3D-curved smartphone

In leveraging on technology , Infinix has launched the HOT 50 Series, built for a youthful generation that thrives on discovering new technologies and experiences.

The impressive ultra-overall rear camera design serves as the inspiration for the “WOOOW NEW HOT” series, which combines sturdy strength with sleek design to cater to the ever-evolving interests of today’s youth.

The series offers high-performance functionality and a striking visual style.

“With the HOT 50 Pro+, we’ve combined the world’s slimmest 3D-curved design with Titan Armor Protection, creating a device that merges style with rugged durability,” said Tony Zhao, General Manager of Infinix.

“It’s designed to meet the needs of adventurous users who demand both aesthetics and performance in their smartphones. In line with the ‘WOOOW, NEW HOT’ slogan, Infinix continues to deliver cutting-edge innovation and excitement to users worldwide, offering devices that inspire creativity and exploration.”

The cutting-edge technology in the model features a FeatherLight Wing-Like SlimEdge structure, delivering the world’s slimmest 6.8mm [1] 3D Curved SlimEdge display.

Other features include the ultra-oval rear camera design, enhanced by LMC (Luxury Master Craftsmanship), reflecting meticulous attention to detail and luxury-inspired precision.

It also utilizes polyethyleneimine (PEI) material and physical vapor deposition (PVD) technology; a dense metallic finish is applied to the surface, ensuring a sleek appearance while maintaining lightweight durability.

By integrating an improved motherboard, TitanWing Architecture maximizes room for essential components like the high-density battery, which provides prolonged power in a compact shape, while also reducing the size of internal components by 24%.

The latest phone on the Kenyan market is powered by the Helio G100 chipset, which increases its endurance; the HOT 50 Pro+ offers superior performance.

In addition, the HOT 50 Pro+ has three multi-speed charging modes: Hyper, Smart, and Low-Temp, as well as 33W Advanced FastCharge. The smartphone satisfies all lifestyle expectations thanks to cutting-edge features like bypass charging and overnight charging protection, which maintain battery health.

With its 16X Ultra-Resolution Touch and 90FPS unlock for Free Fire and MLBB, the HOT 50 Pro+ gives gamers a competitive edge and guarantees fluid, high-performance gameplay.

Pinpoint Sound Precision also improves the immersive experience by enabling players to concentrate on every aspect of the game.

With its adaptable camera system, the HOT 50 Pro+ is made to produce breathtaking photos in every circumstance which guarantees outstanding clarity and depth because to its 13MP front camera, 2MP macro lens, and 50MP back camera.

Photography is improved by cutting-edge AI capabilities including AI Night Mode, AI Face Detection, AI Voice Capture, and RAW HDR AI Backlight, which guarantee vivid and detailed photos even in difficult lighting situations.

During prolonged operation, its six-layer composite graphite construction [2] effectively lowers the device’s temperature by up to 2.7°C [3], improving thermal capability by 20% and guarantees fluid gameplay even during strenuous gaming sessions.

Additionally, the gadget has Infinix’s 720° SphereTech NFC technology, which leads the industry and provides unparalleled tap-and-pay convenience.

With support for card reading from the front, top, and back of the device, users may conduct contactless transactions from any angle, adding unmatched versatility and effectiveness to daily tasks.