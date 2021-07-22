Influencers to wrestle established media for Kshs. 900B ad revenues

Influencers in Kenya could earn themselves billions in ad revenues which are projected to hit Kshs. 900 billion by 2025 as established media face stagnation.

According to a report by PwC, established media, entertainment and advertising companies will face stiff competition from individual influencers who are now being favoured by companies to reach targeted consumers.

The report titled Altering the Dynamics of Entertainment and Media (E&M) Industry by PwC, suggests that the growth of micro-influencers has allowed advertisers to target influencers in their niche markets helping to lower advertising costs and maximize on their returns.

Kenya with 62 million mobile subscribers and 43.7 million internet users has seen the rise of individual influencers who command millions of followers online using various platforms such as Facebook, Youtube, TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, numbers which have proven attractive to firms who seek to push their brands online.

In Kenya, PwC says the high internet and smartphone penetration will be a key driver of media industry revenues in Africa where consumer spending on E&M fell 5.5% last year as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Kenya experienced a 28% decline in advertising revenues as outdoor advertising fell sharply as companies cut spending during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year, not surprisingly, the twin forces induced by COVID-19—economic disruption and powerful shifts in consumer behaviour—challenge our underlying assumptions and frame our insights. In 2020, the pandemic triggered the sharpest contraction in overall E&M revenues in the history of this research. And it accelerated changes in consumer behaviour to pull forward digital disruption and industry tipping points by several years. In 2021, those tipping points morphed and coalesced into power shifts that are rapidly reshaping the industry,” says PwC.

PwC estimates that by 2025, E&M will rise to Kshs. 10 trillion in Africa, representing a 3.9% growth from 2021.

“The stagnation of legacy sectors such as newspapers and magazines will be offset by rapid revenue growth from booming areas that cater particularly to younger consumers, such as video games and e-sports,” PwC notes.

However traditional TV and home video will continue to account for the largest share of total consumer revenue even as that segment declines at 1.2% compounded annually through 2025 according to the firm.

Within the next five years, Kenya will leapfrog Nigeria to become the second market with the highest media and entertainment revenue only behind South Africa which will be at Kshs. 1 trillion.

On the other hand, PwC projects internet advertising to rise 7.7% between 2020 and 2025 after rising 9% between 2019 and 2020 to hit Kshs. 3.4 trillion in Africa with increased activities in the e-commerce space.

“Cross-currents were evident in the three main sectors into which E&M spending is divided: access, consumer spending and advertising. As internet access and data became a lifeline and a form of utility, access was the only one of the three main sectors that rose in 2020,” says PwC.

PwC says during the pandemic, power shifted to Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Netflix as e-commerce, digital advertising and time online boomed.

Overall advertising revenues in Africa are expected to rise from Kshs. 6 trillion in 2020 to Kshs. 8 trillion in 2025.