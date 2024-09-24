Influencers under fire as NACADA calls out drug abuse content

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has expressed deep concern over the rising trend of social and digital media influencers, as well as content creators, promoting the use of drugs and substances through their platforms.

NACADA CEO Dr Anthony Omerikwa said this alarming development poses a significant threat to the fight against alcohol and drug abuse, particularly as it targets vulnerable groups, including children.

Through a statement, Dr Omerikwa noted that the increasing number of influencers normalizing drug use in their content is undermining national efforts to curb substance abuse.

“The content directed at young audiences glorifies harmful behaviour and threatens to reverse the gains made in protecting vulnerable groups from the negative influences of drug and substance abuse,” Dr Omerikwa stated.

He urged influencers and content creators to stop using their platforms to promote or glamorize substance abuse.

“We implore social media influencers to recognize their immense responsibility in shaping public behaviour. Promoting drug use is not just irresponsible, it is a violation of the law,” said the NACADA CEO.

Dr Omerikwa reminded the public that under the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act of 2010 and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Act of 1994, any form of promotion, advertising, or encouragement of drug use is illegal and punishable by law.

He warned that those found violating these laws would face legal consequences.

The NACADA CEO also emphasized the role of parents and guardians in safeguarding children from harmful content.

“We encourage parents to closely monitor what their children are exposed to on social media. Many of these platforms lack adequate safeguards, and parents must enable parental control settings, educate their children about the dangers of drug use, and report harmful content to relevant authorities,” Dr Omerikwa advised.

Furthermore, Dr Omerikwa called on social media platforms and content creators to uphold ethical standards and promote healthy behaviours among their audiences.

He reiterated that NACADA would continue working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that individuals and organizations breaking the law are held accountable.

For any inquiries or to report content promoting substance abuse, NACADA is urging the public to contact their toll-free helpline at 1192.