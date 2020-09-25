Informal sector records 173,000 job losses due to COVID-19

173,000 people have lost their jobs in the formal private sector between March and July following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

This is according to a latest survey by the Federation of Kenya Employees with the figure accounting for 8.3% reduction of employees.

Federation’s Executive Director Jacqueline Mugo said that 51% of companies which participated in the survey have plans to reduce staff costs over the next 6 months.

She warns that more job losses should be expected if proper interventions are not put in place to cushion employers.

The job loss is as a result of the strict precautionary measures put in place by the Government to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Country.

FKE argues that the measures have taken a toll on the Country’s economy resulting into the shutdown of businesses and massive job losses.

Madam Mugo says the survey which was conducted in August 2020, indicates glaring gaps in adjusting to the new normal at workplaces with only 10% of enterprises successfully implementing the Working from Home formula.

The survey also revealed that COVID -19 negatively impacted cash flow, operations and the supply chain of many businesses with two thirds of private enterprises expressing dissatisfaction with the Government interventions to cushion them against these adverse effects.

She further adds that the government needs to support business recovery by strengthening the local, regional and international markets as it re-opens the economy.