Infotrak: Nearly 50% of Kenyans relying on food donations

Nearly half of the country’s population is relying on food donations to sustain themselves as a result of hard economic times caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

A study carried out across all the 47 counties by Infotrak research firm shows majority Kenyans have been pushed to the edge by the stresses and burdens of economic and financial pressures brought about by the outbreak.

The latest Infotrak survey on the socio-economic impact caused by the COVID- 19 pandemic shows that a majority of Kenyans are living under extreme pressure.

The study carried out across all counties indicates that 47 per cent of the country’s population cannot afford basic needs such as food and are now depending on donations.

What’s more, the poll shows that more than half of employed Kenyans are now earning reduced salaries thereby reducing their purchasing power.

Yet, the crisis appears to have hit the informal sector harder than any other.

The poll shows that most people are unable to make ends meet as they did before causing them immense psychological stress and restlessness.

The research reveals that the rent crisis facing most urban Kenyans is real with 63 per cent of Kenyans saying they are unable to pay their rent on time while 60 per cent say they are unable to pay their rent in full.

The study also showed that the COVID-19 pandemic presented a personal finance dilemma at 41% while 35% felt that the pandemic presented both personal health and personal finance dilemma.

1200 respondents participated in the research that was conducted between May 28th and 2nd June this year.