Infotrak: 59pc of Kenyans want places of worship reopened

59 percent of Kenyans have expressed support for the reopening of places of worship as government mulls a further to ease restrictions on public gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a new survey by Infotrak conducted between May 28 and June 2, the support for reopening of worship places is more profound at the Coast and Western Kenya at 77 and 64 percent respectively.

However, the support to reopen the places of worship is seen highly in urban settings at 64 percent in comparison to rural areas whose backing sits at 57 percent.

The vote of support comes through as the government pushes to put in place protocols to guide the desired reopening of places of worship.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Places of worship including churches and mosques have remained shut in recent months as part of the COVID-19 containment measures in the country.

On Friday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i along with Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe jointly appointed an Inter-Religious Council chaired by Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria to develop re-opening protocols.

This followed a directive by the President during the 8th Presidential address, where he directed the Ministries of Interior and Health to constitute an Inter-Faith Council, within seven days to work out modalities and protocols of re-opening of places of worship.

The full list of members of the council are:

1. Most (Rev.) Archbishop Anthony Muheria – Chairperson Nyeri Catholic Archdiocese

2. Rt. (Rev.) John Obala Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB)

3. Rt. (Rev.) Joseph Obanyi Bishop of Kakamega

4. Rt. (Rev.) Julius Mwamba Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA)

5. Rev. (Can.) Chris Kamau Kinyanjui National Council of Churches of Kenya

6. Rev. (Can.) Rosemary Mbogo Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK)

7. Pastor (Dr.) Samuel Makori Eastern Union Seventh Day Adventist Church

8. Al Hajj Hassan Ole Naado Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM)

9. Sheikh Sukyan Hassan Omar Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM)

10. Sheikh Abdulatif Abdulkarim Kenya Council of Imams and Ulamaas (KCIU)

11. Rev. (Fr.) Joseph Mutie Organization of African Instituted Churches (OAIC)

12. Bishop (Dr.) David Oginde Evangelical Alliance of Kenya, Christ is The Answer Ministries

13. Rev. Connie Kivuti Evangelical Alliance of Kenya

14. Sujata Kotamraju Hindu Council of Kenya

15. Rt. Rev. (Dr.) Samuel Thiong’o Mwangi General Conference of Akorino Churches Assembly

16. Sheikh Ali Saidi Samojah Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat, Lavington Mosque

1. Dr. Kepha Ombacho Director of Special Programmes, Ministry of Health

2. Dr. Francis Kuria Kagema Inter-Religious Council of Kenya

3. Paul Famba Director of Administration, Ministry of Interior & Coordination of National Government