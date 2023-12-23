Ingo derby as Leopards face Homeboyz in Lidonde Supercup final

The winners of Sunday's final will walk home with Sh1 million in prize money together with a trophy, while the first runner-up will receive Sh500,000.

Defending Champions AFC Leopards will renew their rivalry against Kakamega Homeboyz in the Elijah Lidonde Super Cup final on Sunday evening at the Bukhungu stadium.

Leopards qualified for the final after brushing aside National Super League side Mulembe United 1-0 in the semi final played on Saturday in Bukhungu.

Veteran midfielder Kevin Kimani scored the important goal of the game via a brilliant free kick in the 77th minute.



The 2nd edition of the tournament sponsored by betting firm 22Bet.

Kakamega Homeboyz beat Nzoia Sugar 2-0 in another semi plated on Saturday at Bukhungu Stadium.

Patrick Odhiambo’s men got their goals through Stephen Opoku in the 50th minute and Vincent Ogola 17 minutes from the final whistle.



Sunday final will kick off at 3pm will be preceded by a 3rd place playoff pitting Mulembe United against Nzoia Sugar in Bukhungu Stadium at 12pm .

The third and fourth-placed teams will be awarded Sh250,000 and Sh200,000 respectively.

The tournament is being held in honor of the late Elijah Lidonde, who captained both Abaluhya (AFC Leopards) and Harambee Stars between 1950 and 1961 before passing away in September 1987.