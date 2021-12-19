Ingwe bad showing in KPL continues

FKF Premier League side AFC Leopards dismal performance in the top tier campaign continued on Sunday afternoon dropping yet another two points when they drew 1-1 with newly promoted FC Talanta in a match played at Nyayo National Stadium.

The 13-time league champions took the lead through a Daniel Musamali shot outside the box, but Talanta equalised through former Gor Mahia forward Edwin Lavatsa a minute after resumption.

“We predicted a tough match, but we are satisfied with a draw,” said Talanta Ken Kenyatta, while his counterpart Aussems blamed the wasted chances for the draw, but praised his players for dominating the game.

“We haven’t won the match but they played well than last time.”

Elsewhere defending champions Tusker recorded their third win of the season after a 1-0 triumph over Nzoia Sugar with Ugandan striker Deogratious Ojok netting the lone goal at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

The brewers were on a four match winless run where they failed to score including during the two-leg Caf Confederations Cup assignments where they were eliminated on a 1-0 aggregate score by CS Sfaxien of Tunisia.

In other matches played on the same day,Wazito FC picked their second win in six games as they thrashed Mathare United 4-1 at the Utalii Grounds.

The national team Harambeee Stars winger Clifton Miheso inspired newcomers Kenya Police to a comfortable 3-0 win against fellow debutants Bidco United at Kasarani Annex.

Prior to the Bidco tie, Kenya Police had played out a 1-1 draw against money bags Wazito last weekend at the same venue.