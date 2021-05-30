Ingwe suffers a loss against league debutants

Written By: Maxwell Wasike

FKF Premier league side AFC Leopards
was dealt a major blow in their top tier campaign this season after being trounced by newcomers Bidco United by 3-1 at the Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

David Oremo scored a brace as Alex Juma netted Bidco’s other goal that ensured the newbies avenged their 2-0 loss to Leopards in the first leg encounter.

Substitute Bienvenue Shaka scored Ingwe’s consolation goal nine minutes before full time.

The loss left Leopards third on the log with 36 points after playing 18 games while Bidco jumped  up to position 11 with 22 points after getting involved in 17 matches.

Elsewhere twelve-time champions Tusker returned to the summit of the league after a 3-0 win over relegation threatened Vihiga United at Mumias Complex in Kakamega.

Coach Robert Matano charges were the better side from the onset and showed determination after failing to win in their past two matches

The Brewers moved top on 38 points, two more than Ingwe and KCB, who lost by a solitary goal against Sofapaka on Saturday.

