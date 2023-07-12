Ingwe TM appointed Matungu Sports Coordinator

The Kenya Premier League side AFC Leopards team manager Albert Wesonga has been appointed Matungu constituency Sports and Heritage Coordinator in a move aimed to see him use his experience towards talent development in the area.

In a letter signed by area legislator Peter Oscar Nabulindo, Wesonga was considered for the position with the intention of helping push the growth of the game in a region which enjoys overwhelming passion for various sports disciplines.

“The office of the Member of Parliament for Matungu Constituency hereby appoints Mr Albert Edson Wesonga of ID Number 14662891 to the position of the coordinator in the Sports and Heritage department with immediate effect” read MP Nabulindo’s letter dated 11th July 2023

Wesonga,the current holder of the position of team manager in former Kenya Premier League giants AFC Leopards said he will use his experience in partnership with other stakeholders in putting mechanisms in place geared towards overall sports development in Matungu.

“It is my utmost honour to be granted this prestigious opportunity by the area MP Peter Nabulindo.As a sports loving person with overwhelming passion for the game I want to reiterate my passionate commitment of advocating for the development of this robust industry which has proved to be a potential employer of youth not only in Kenya but also beyond” read part of his statement.

“I understand we got huge untapped potential in our constituency and will use my wealth of experience in seeking partnerships with the government, federations, clubs, coaches among others in laying structures aimed at unlocking various talents amongst our vibrant youthful population across both gender” he added

Wesonga previously served as a team manager and Secretary General in the defunct KPL side and National Super League (NSL) team Nakumatt FC and Mt Kenya United respectively.

Matungu is one of the 12 constituencies in Kakamega County which forms the bedrock of Kenyan football having produced most players in local top flight as well as the national team Harambee Stars.