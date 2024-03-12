Initiative to combat Gender-Based Violence through innovative business solutions launched at Daystar University 

In commemoration of International Women’s Day 2024 and in alignment with its theme “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,” a groundbreaking initiative aimed at addressing gender-based violence (GBV) through innovative business solutions was launched at the Daystar University Mbagathi campus.

The campaign, titled “Inspire Inclusion,” seeks to tackle the scourge of economic disempowerment as a critical aspect of the broader fight against GBV.

Spearheaded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the initiative brings together a coalition of public and private sector stakeholders committed to combating GBV. Safaricom Foundation Chairman, Joseph Ogutu, emphasized the need for collective action in combating GBV, stating, “All of us have to be involved in the fight against gender-based violence. It requires a concerted effort by both the public and private sector.”

Ogutu further stressed the importance of implementing policies to mitigate GBV, noting that some companies have resorted to dismissing employees found guilty of such cases.

He also highlighted the crucial role of security forces in being empathetic to victims of GBV, calling for increased sensitivity and support mechanisms within these institutions.

One of the key components of the initiative is the promotion of an app developed by Vodafone specifically designed to address GBV. This app, which facilitates reporting and access to support services, is being actively promoted to increase its uptake and effectiveness in combating GBV.

Kenji Hayashi, JICA Senior Representative, urged young talented individuals to leverage initiatives like these to contribute to the fight against GBV.

He emphasized the potential for innovative solutions to make a meaningful impact in addressing this pervasive issue.

The launch event at Daystar University Mbagathi campus served as a rallying point for students, faculty, and community members to join forces in the fight against GBV.

Through a combination of awareness-raising, advocacy, and practical solutions, the initiative aims to inspire inclusive action towards ending GBV and promoting gender equality.

As the campaign gains momentum, it is hoped that it will serve as a model for similar initiatives across the region, ultimately leading to tangible progress in eradicating GBV and creating a more inclusive and equitable society for all.