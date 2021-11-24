Injured Police Officers from Lower Eastern to receive full medical cover

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) and the Ministry of Health have developed an assessment medical policy that will cover the needs of police officers injured in the line of duty in the Lower Eastern Region.

Speaking during the launch of the program at the Machakos County Police Headquarters, NPSC Vice Chairperson Dr. Alice Otwala said that the commission has appointed a special medical board that will carry out the exercise.

Dr. Otwala pointed out that through the program they will be able to formulate policies that will enable the police officers living with disabilities acquired in the line of duty to cope up with health issues comfortably.

“We have employed 59 counsellors who will help the officers to walk through the journey of healing by offering them the mental support they need, noting that some of the police officers experience both internal and external pressures while at work,” Otwala said.

Otwala emphasized on the essence of family advice in developing the mental health of police officers citing that police officers ought to get support from their families to enable them recover from cases of stress and depression.

The vice chairpersons’ sentiments were echoed by Machakos County Commissioner John Ondego who acknowledged the idea of coming up with a policy which will offer maximum support in dealing with the needs of the police officers.

“I beseech the police service commission to also look into the welfare of the able bodied officers to motivate them in their work to offer diligent services to the members of the public,” said Ondego.

He also commended the commission for prioritizing the welfare of the injured officers by coming up with more advanced medical programs to add on the existing scheme.

“It is more important to look deeply at the police officers’ medical scheme to address the numerous challenges that they experience. I would like to commend the commission for coming up with a policy that will help in streamlining on how our officers will be medically taken care of,” Ondego added.