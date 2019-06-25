Inmate death caused by blunt force trauma, report

The death of an inmate at Naivasha GK prison last week has turned the heat on the prison warders after a post mortem report revealed he was beaten to death.

Government Pathologist Dr Titus Ngulungu who conducted the post mortem says the main cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The pathologist also noted that the inmate had bruises on the lower back, hips, hands and neck inflicted by a blunt object.

The report further indicated that the deceased liver and lungs had collapsed due to complications brought about by the injuries adding that there was no proof of asthma.

The deceased father David Gitahi Nduro said that they would be seeking justice adding that his fears had been proven right after constantly been taken in circles.

Contacted on phone last week, Prisons Director of Operations Duncan Ogore said that the patient had been suffering from asthma before his condition deteriorated.

But fellow inmates refuted this claims and alleged that the inmate had been beaten by eight warders.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights KNHCR who are following up on the matter say they will file a report in two weeks as they help the family pursue justice.