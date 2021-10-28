Inmates now want to be allowed to participate in elections

Inmates in the country’s penal institutions now want to be allowed to fully participate in elections.

Under the current law, the inmates only vote for the presidential candidate, locking them out from picking other aspirants in the other seats.

In 2013, the High Court termed as illegal the move to block inmates from voting paving way for their participation in the 2017 general elections.

This came as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) moved into the country’s largest penal institution Naivasha GK prison to register fresh inmates.

The inmates termed it unfair and discriminatory to block them from electing Governors, Senators, Mps, women reps and MCA in the general elections.

According to one of the inmates, Samuel Otieno, they were planning to file a petition seeking to have the archaic law reviewed.

Otieno noted that the move will allow them participate in the referendum and presidential elections was a major win for their rights.

“We are shall now petition the courts to allow us to also vote for the other seats as we have the rights just like our colleagues out there despite being incarcerated,” he said.

He welcomed the on-going voter registration exercise noting that it would give inmates who had never voted a chance to exercise their constitutional rights.

Another inmate Nicholas Ochieng said that he had never voted in his life, having lost his identity card before he was arrested.

“There are many inmates in the prison who would like to vote but they do not have identity cards thus locking them out from this critical exercise,” he said.

According to IEBC registration officer in Naivasha David Mbui, they were targeting over 1,000 inmates from Naivasha Prison.

He expressed his concern over the low voter turn-out in Naivasha constituency as the nationwide exercise entered the last week.

Mbui noted that they had registered a dismal 4,300 voters against their target of 48,000 adding that they were in darkness over the poor turnout.

“We are still trying to understand why the youths have failed to register in this exercise that ends next week despite various campaigns urging them to register,” he said.

The officer in charge of the prison Hassan Tari noted that the biggest challenge the exercise was facing was lack of IDs among the inmates.

“We have spoken to the registrar of persons to assist in addressing the issue of IDs which is a major challenge in the prison,” he said.