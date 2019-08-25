Inmates, patients included in 2019 population census

Incarcerated persons and patients admitted in various hospitals were not locked out of the 2019 population census.

In a bid to ensure that every Kenyan’s data is captured, enumerators visited prisons and hospitals on the first night of the exercise.

The census process kicked off on Saturday without a major incident.

Inmates at the Naivasha Medium Prisons were amongst the first citizens to be enumerated.

Their data was collected using a simplified questionnaire that collapsed the details required unlike the digital questionnaire used to capture data from those enumerated at home.

Area Member of Parliament Jayne Kihara expressed appreciation to efforts put in place by the state to ensure every Kenyan is counted.

Enumerators also reached out to persons admitted in various hospitals as was the case in Nakuru Referral Hospital.

By visiting the hospital, the enumerators captured data belonging to patients, their caregivers and medics attending.

Nakuru County Commissioner Erastus Mwensa says the government could not afford to leave out any Kenyan on an exercise that is as important as this.

Elsewhere, enumerators deployed at the country’s border were overwhelmed by the high number of people who lined up for counting.

Census officials were forced to extend the exercise past midnight in Busia border post as a long queue was formed by persons transiting from Uganda to Kenya.

Hundreds of people along the Kenya – Uganda border post had to wait for hours before they were counted in the ongoing 2019 national census.

In Makueni, motorists were asked to cooperate with census officials so as to ensure that persons on travel are enumerated.

Area County Commissioner Maalim Mohamed says the time frame for the exercise is limited and the exercise would only be a success if Kenyans work together.

In Nairobi, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics kicked off the counting exercise for street families, as KNBS Director General Zachary Mwangi disclosed that the headcount was done under the guidance of elders.

This as city residents shared their opinions on the exercise.