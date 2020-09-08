Innocent Simiyu appointed New Kenya Rugby Sevens Head coach

Kenya Rugby Union, KRU, has appointed Innocent Simiyu as the new National rugby sevens head coach on a 2 year contract. Simiyu previously coached the national team for two years following his first appointment in 2016.

While announcing the appointment Kenya Rugby Union chairman Oduor Gangla said they had picked simiyu following a rigorous process that first attracted 15 applicants who were whittled down to four from whom Simiyu emerged the best.

Simiyu takes charge on 1st October and is expected to lead the national rugby team at next year’s postponed Olympic games as well as the forthcoming IRB Circuit, with a 2022 World Cup campaign being a major assignment lying ahead.

Simiyu takes over from New Zealander Paul Feeney who was at the helm between September 2019 and June 2020 having qualified ‘Shujaa’ to the postponed 2020 Olympic games now set for 2021 due to the corona virus pandemic .

Feeney also led Shujaa to a 12th position out of 15 core teams in the International Rugby Board circuit standings whose last four legs in Hong Kong, Singapore, London and Paris were cancelled following the outbreak of Corona Virus.