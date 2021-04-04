Innovative farming methods boosting gains on plastics ban

It is now 4 years since the government of Kenya slapped a ban on the manufacture, importation, Supply, Distribution, and use of Non-Woven polypropylene, or what is popularly known as thin plastics.

However, plastic containers have continued to be used for bottling water and other foods, contributing to the global marine environmental hazards which include untreated effluent from factories and agricultural chemicals leading to fish die-offs and algal blooms.

It is for this reason that over 20,000 smallholder fish Farmers in 34 counties in the country are being sensitized to innovative methods of producing cheap and quality fish supplies in what could boost gains made from the plastics ban, as they have minimal pollutants.

Aquaculture Association of Kenya (AAK) CEO Stanley Mworia says members are being encouraged to manufacture and use quality commercial feeds instead of using traditional methods like avocadoes and arrowroots among others which have been found to raise levels of water pollution.

This he says will go a long way in preserving water bodies including Lake Victoria into which major rivers in the East African countries drain and which is one of the major freshwater lakes in the world.

This comes even as many counties bordering the lake have reported fish deaths especially of Nile perch (Mbuta) Species but which experts have referred to as a normal periodical occurrence.

KEMFRI Assistant Director Limnology (study of freshwater) Dr. Chrisphine Nyamweya says with dwindling capture fishing due to myriad factors, innovative methods of fish products like fish cages and ponds will help meet the rising demand of the product.

Dr. Nyamweya however says that with Lake Victoria accounting for 80% of all fish produced in the country, cage fish farmers in the ecosystem are encouraged to practice quality products that can be achieved through the use of quality materials, and foods that must be floatable and which must all be consumed.

Dr. Nyamweya says the ban on plastics reduced the level of plastic pollutants, which degenerate into microplastics ending up into fish although their impact on humans is not yet known.

“There is a need to improve marine ecosystem safety even as more communities shift to fish consumption, leading to rapid growth in the aquaculture industry,” chips in Dr. Paul Orina, the Assistant Director for Fresh Water Aquaculture.

Dr. Orina, says consumption of fish in Kenya has increased from between 25,000 and 35,000 metric tons a year to the current 100,000 metric tons, more reason for upholding zero pollution in the blue economy.

According to United Nations Environment Program (UNEP)’s 2017 report on global Marine Pollution, more than 600 species living in water bodies have been affected by marine debris worldwide, plastics contributing to 80 percent of the total pollutants.

The report indicates that over 300 million tonnes of plastic waste are produced globally every year, while their resistance to degradation means they never fully disappear but just get smaller and smaller ending up in the fish species that inhabit them.

The experts, therefore, advocate for commitment to zero pollution including controlling the manufacture of fish feeds and making sure all players take responsibility for their actions.

Moses Owino, the Management Chairman for Ogal Beach in Kisumu West Ward, Kisumu County, attributes the rising number of cage farmers to dwindling capture fisheries in the area.

Owino says at least 265 fishermen and 34 cage fish farmers among other traders operate at the beach every day, with cage farmers turning to Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KEMFRI) and AAK for advice on the best farming practices to increase production.

He says there are 259 cages at the beach, each with a population of 6,000 fish which mainly feed on commercial floating pallets supplied through KEMFRI.