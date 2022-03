Once you open the bag of food from the supermarket, you often have no use for the plastic wrapping. What if instead of heading to the trash bin you head to the sink, dissolve the wrapper and played a part in saving the earth from plastic pollution. You ask how? It’s doable and it’s happening. Chilean eco-firm Solubag was the pioneer of soluble bags in the World and is fronting this innovation in Kenya. Betty Kiptum tells us more.

Related