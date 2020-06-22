The National Police Service is in the process of drafting legislation that will enable paperless payment of fines to ensure that traffic offenders get real-time justice.

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai in his first live twitter chat with the public revealed that if approved by parliament, the legislation will further curb corruption in the service.

The police boss was taken to task on numerous issues including corruption and police brutality in the national police service.

Using the #EngageTheIG, Mutyambai urged Kenyans to provide evidence such as video clips of such incidences to aid the quest for justice. He was also questioned why traffic police officers continue to receive bribes.

In his response, the IG revealed that traffic offenders may soon be able to pay fines via Mpesa once parliament approves drafted legislation to enable paperless payment of fines.

Salama Police Station in Makueni County was on the spot with the IG tasked to explain why police officers there are allegedly demanding as much as Ksh 5,000 from victims of accidents to give them police abstracts and P3 forms.

In his reply, the IG promised immediate action on the case but challenged Kenyans to report such cases to the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police Service.

On cases of police brutality, the IG warned officers against taking the law into their hands.

Mutyambai said following reported cases of police brutality, several officers have been investigated and found culpable and have since been interdicted.

The IG said the use of body cams in the police service is progressive and Kenya is set to adopt it once sufficient resources are allocated. He further revealed that some of the officers who may not be reformed in the service will undergo retraining.

He also said his office is doing everything possible to improve on the welfare of officers with a view to improving psychosocial frameworks.

The IG said he will be dedicating an hour every Monday to engage with Kenyans on twitter.