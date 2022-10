The Senate and National Assembly will jointly vet the nominee for the position of Inspector General of police next week. The National Assembly on Thursday approved members of various house departmental committees with the Speaker directing that the administration and internal affairs committee hasten election of its leadership to pave way for the joint scrutiny on the suitability of engineer Japheth Koome who has been nominated by the President to serve as the Inspector General of Police.

