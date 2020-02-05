Insurance firms suspend services with top city hospital

At least three medical health insurance service providers have suspended services with a leading health facility effective Wednesday.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, AAR insurance, UAP under Old Mutual and CIC insurance companies cite operational challenges as the reason for the drastic move.

The communication further says cash payments to the Nairobi Women hospital will not be reimbursed for both in and outpatients.

The insurance firms have advised their clients to seek medical services from other healthcare providers.

A series of WhatsApp messages released on Twitter last week showed doctors calling staff at the facility to ensure they meet their targets by all means necessary, including making patients who had recuperated stay on longer.

However, a statement by the said hospital’s board dated February 3rd cast doubt on the authenticity of the messages.