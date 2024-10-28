Intensified manhunt for suspect behind brutal murder of Eastleigh family

Detectives have released a photo of Dagane, who was captured on CCTV driving a Nissan Note (Reg No. KDQ 718Y) that picked up the victims

Homicide detectives have intensified their search for the prime suspect in the gruesome murders of three family members in Eastleigh.

Twenty-four-year-old Hashim Dagane has been identified as the alleged killer of the victims: a mother, daughter, and niece.

On October 21, Dahabo Daud Said, 38, Amina Abdirashid Dahir, 22, and Nusayba Abdi Mohammed, 13, went missing only for their mutilated bodies to be discovered on October 22, 2024, at around 6 a.m. in different locations.

Detectives have released a photo of Dagane, who was captured on CCTV driving a Nissan Note (Reg No. KDQ 718Y) that picked up the victims shortly before their bodies were found.

“Investigations conducted so far have established that Hashim Dagane, 24, was driving the Nissan Note (Reg No. KDQ 718Y) car captured on cctv cameras picking the victims from their Eastleigh home on October 21, 2024, hours before their bodies were discovered scattered at various locations,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said on X.

The vehicle was later found abandoned at Wakulima Market near the ENA Coach stage and has been towed to DCI Headquarters for forensic examination, further linking Dagane to the killings.

One suspect is already in custody and is assisting in the investigation, while detectives appeal for public information regarding Dagane’s whereabouts.

“We appeal to anyone who may have information that could assist in the arrest of Hashim Dagane Muhumed to #FichuakwaDCI by calling our toll-free hotline 0800 722 203 or report at any police station”,” the DCI urged.