Inter-agency guidelines on investigation of terrorism released

The Government has enhanced the capacity to combat terrorism by coming up with guidelines intended to improve the organizational partnership between investigative agencies and the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Speaking in Nairobi during the launch of the guidelines, the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said the guidelines will bolster the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing in Kenya.

Lack of full cooperation between investigative agencies has undermined the war on terrorism.

It is for this reason that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in collaboration with criminal justice actors and civil society organizations introduced stringent guidelines that will enhance synergy among them in the war on money laundering and financing of terrorism in Kenya.

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and Central Bank of Kenya Patrick Njoroge concurred on the need to enhance capacity to deal with the emerging trends of terrorism.